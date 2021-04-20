Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

