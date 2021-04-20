Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 280,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.26.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
