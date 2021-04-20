ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

