Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,289,658 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

