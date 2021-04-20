Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,425,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.