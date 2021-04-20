Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 2.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.