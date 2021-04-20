Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

