Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 421,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.