Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 2.2% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.15. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

