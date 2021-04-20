Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 5,021 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 1.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

