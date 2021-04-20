Marketfield Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $369.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average is $361.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

