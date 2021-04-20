Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Colin Rose Acquires 516,000 Shares

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Colin Rose bought 516,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,188.00 ($15,848.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 26.34 and a current ratio of 26.44.

Marmota Company Profile

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

