Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Colin Rose Acquires 516,000 Shares

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Colin Rose bought 516,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$22,188.00 ($15,848.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 26.34 and a current ratio of 26.44.
Marmota Company Profile
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.