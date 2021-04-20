MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.26

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $46,701.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00278853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.94 or 0.00654849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,122.69 or 0.99885921 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.81 or 0.00891322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.