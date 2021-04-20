Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 939 ($12.27) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 706.60. The company has a market cap of £211.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

