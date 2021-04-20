McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE MKC opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.