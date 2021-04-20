Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 642 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR opened at $637.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5,312.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.22. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

