Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 204 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

