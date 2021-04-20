Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

