Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

