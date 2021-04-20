Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $400,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

