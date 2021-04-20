Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

