Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.20. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

