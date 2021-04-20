McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. 58,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

