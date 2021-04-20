McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

