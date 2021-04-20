McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

MCD opened at $231.81 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

