McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $1,054,860.51 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCK opened at $193.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

