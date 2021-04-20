Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading 10.7% Higher

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 1,113,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,004,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Get Medigus alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.