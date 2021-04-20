Megacoin (MEC) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $779,428.85 and approximately $36.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.42 or 0.00465147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,463,302 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.