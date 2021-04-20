Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Riverview Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 398,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

