MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.9 days.

Shares of MKGAF opened at $176.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $182.85.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.