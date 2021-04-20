MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.37 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $124.13 million and $3.37 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,670,513,754 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,236,991 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

