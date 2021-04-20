Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.50.

MX stock opened at C$46.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$17.15 and a 12-month high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

