MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at JMP Securities

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $4.25 to $4.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.17 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

