MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $30.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 432,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,151. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

