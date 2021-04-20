Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

