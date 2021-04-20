Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.41.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $166.11 and a 1-year high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

