MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 122,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MOFG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. On average, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

