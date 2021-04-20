MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOFG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

