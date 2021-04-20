Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 106,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 568,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

