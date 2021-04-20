Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 2.09% of Black Hills worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

NYSE:BKH opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

