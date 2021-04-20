Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,961 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

