Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 449 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

