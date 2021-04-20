Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,872 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

