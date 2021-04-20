MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $24.57

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $25.49. MINISO Group shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MNSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.