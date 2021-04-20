Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 13.1% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $62.36 million and approximately $487,217.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00269581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024328 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.54 or 1.17845701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,997,343,439 coins and its circulating supply is 3,792,133,872 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.