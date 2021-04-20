Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,786. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,685 shares of company stock valued at $81,033,986 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.