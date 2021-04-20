Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $257.14 and a 1 year high of $450.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

