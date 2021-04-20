Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Raises Stock Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the quarter. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.14% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $94,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HERO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HERO opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.