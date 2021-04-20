Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,303.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,869.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.