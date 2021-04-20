MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.95 ($8.18) and last traded at €6.99 ($8.22). Approximately 112,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.00 ($8.24).

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.94 and a 200-day moving average of €5.81.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

